Nottinghamshire holiday let owners celebrated in national awards programme

Local holiday homeowners, Nicholas Pryke and Claire Elliott, are celebrating after being recognised in a national awards scheme that showcases exceptional holiday let owners.

The owners of The Pump House Art Studio, located in the village of Misterton, Nottinghamshire, were named winners in the awards programme by Sykes Holiday Cottages following outstanding guest feedback.

Nicholas and Claire have been renting the two-bedroom property to holidaymakers since May 2021 and have enjoyed success ever since. The Grade II* Listed property was formerly a Victorian pumping station used for draining the land but has now been transformed into an incredibly light and airy property, boasting arched windows and original artwork.

The couple have been praised for their attention to detail in The Pump House Art Studio, including the welcome packs they provide to help guests settle in and the cleanliness of the property. The studio is a firm favourite amongst those with an eye for design and even doubles up as an annual residency for artists between bookings.

The Pump House Art Studio

The Sykes Stars programme – now in its third year – aims to recognise holiday homeowners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests over the last 12 months.

The Pump House Art Studio was one of only 33 holiday let owners to be awarded three Perfect 10 certificates from Sykes in the last year, making them a Sykes Star. To receive a Perfect 10 certificate, owners must have at least six reviews from guests each quarter giving them 100% feedback.

A true testament to the property’s standard, The Pump House Art Studio was also crowned winner of the Best Historic Property category of the Sykes Gem Awards in 2023.

To view the full list of Sykes Stars for 2025, visit www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-stars/

The Pump House Art Studio owner, Nicholas Pryke, said: “We’re very excited to have been named Sykes Stars. There are so many stunning properties listed with Sykes so it’s amazing to be amongst the most highly reviewed.

“We love sharing our property with other people and combining our two passions - design and holiday letting. Getting rewarded for something you love so much is a real joy and we’re over the moon!”

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love celebrating the incredible variety of holiday lets across the UK, and our Sykes Stars represent some of the very best of what’s on offer.

“It’s a privilege to recognise owners like Nicholas and Claire who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable experiences for their guests.

“Our winners play a vital role in shaping the UK holiday let market, especially as demand for unique, high-quality stays continues to grow. With Nottinghamshire remaining a top choice for staycations, we’re excited to see how Nicholas and Claire continue to set new standards and inspire others in the industry.”

