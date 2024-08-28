Nottinghamshire funeral directors expands to new region with purchase of crematorium and cemetery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A.W. Lymn has funeral homes across Nottinghamshire

A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, award-winning independent family-run funeral directors operating across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire, has expanded its reach into a new region.

The 117-year-old family business, which has its headquarters in Sneinton, Nottingham, has acquired an eight-acre site currently known as Chase & District Memorial Park in Lichfield, Staffordshire, soon to be rebranded as Hammerwich Crematorium & Cemetery.

The site comprises a new crematorium, which has been in operation for 18 months, on the site of the cemetery which has been open for over a decade.

A.W. Lymn has expanded its reach of care for the bereaved into the West Midlands.

Speaking of the business’s recent purchase, which signals its growth into a brand new region, Managing Director and fifth generation of the family business Matthew Lymn Rose said: “We are delighted to announce our acquisition of this beautiful and tranquil cemetery and crematorium in Lichfield, which is known locally for its peaceful and welcoming feel.

“As we’ve got to know the Chase & District team, we’ve worked closely with them to envision the next chapter for the crematorium and cemetery as the needs and requests of the families we support evolve. It was clear that the business was ready for a new name and feel and so we have spent time developing the Hammerwich brand, which we are proud to reveal today.

“The site is known for its natural beauty and calming spots to sit and reflect, and of course the regal stags who enjoy the cemetery too. Hammerwich will continue to be a place of peace, comfort and support as A.W. Lymn takes the reins and we look forward to meeting regular and new visitors to the cemetery over the coming weeks.”

In addition to the cemetery, the business has also purchased the on site crematorium which will continue to be part of the Hammerwich offering to local families and funeral directors.

Matthew added: “It’s been a pleasure to learn about the history of the business from Moira and James who run the daily operations at the crematorium, offering both traditional and unique chapel services and to see already that they share many of the high standards and the customer-first, caring ethos we instil in all of our funeral arrangers and directors across our network of funeral homes in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

“Over the coming weeks we will be devoting time to strengthening our staff numbers at Hammerwich and giving more support to Moira and James, as well as investing resources in improving the site itself and liaising with local funeral directors who may not have regularly visited the cemetery or crematorium.

“We look forward to getting to know the community in and around Lichfield and bringing the A.W. Lymn heritage, history and gold standard approach to funerals to the area.”

Moira Tunnicliffe, General Manager, said: “It’s a real privilege to now be working for A.W. Lymn, which has such an excellent reputation in the funeral industry and the communities it serves. After 24 years in the sector, I feel proud to be a part of the family funeral directors and look forward to seeing how the site will develop over the coming months. A.W. Lymn has exceptionally high standards in everything it does and we’re confident we’ll be able to continue to build on our quality of service with their guidance and direction.”

James Shelley, Operations Manager, added: “Our experience has been nothing but positive with the team at A.W. Lymn, who have been on hand to support and reassure us during the whole process. It’s great to be part of such a widely recognised funeral directors which has maintained its heritage and family values over the years, and we’re looking forward to positive changes which are already underway at the site.”

A.W. Lymn was established in Sneinton, Nottingham, in 1907 where its headquarters at Robin Hood House remain today. With a growing branch footprint of 28 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire and having recently opened a funeral home in Bottesford, Leicestershire, A.W. Lymn has cared for and supported the bereaved in the region for nearing 120 years, with quality of service and value for money at the heart of its ethos.