Nottinghamshire Funeral Director partners with world’s first ‘Ashes in Space’ service

Award-winning East Midlands based funeral directors, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service has been partnering with the world’s first and only service that scatters cremated ashes in space.

As more people are opening up to futuristic ideas about what will happen to them when they die, the service has started to increase in popularity with those looking for an alternative to a traditional funeral.

Ashes are taken up 10,000 feet in an Aura Flights vessel and released into the stratospheric winds, where they travel around the planet multiple times for around three to six months, before returning to earth in the form of rain or snowflakes.

The service is the perfect option for those looking for a memorable send-off for either themselves or a loved one and is just one of many alternatives to traditional funerals that A.W. Lymn can provide.

According to a survey conducted by financial services company Legal & General in November 2023, the majority of people are open to futuristic methods of disposition and scattering ashes in space is one of just many ways to embrace this.[1]

A.W. Lymn’s Managing Director Matthew Lymn Rose said: “We are proud to partner with Aura to provide this wholly unique and thoughtful service to our customers.

“We put the wishes of our clients first and aim to provide them with the goodbye they desire, whatever that may be.

“As more people begin to consider alternative methods to a traditional burial, it’s important that we continue to evolve our offering in line with the needs of those who trust us to help plan what will happen to them when they die.

“With Aura, we can be sure that our customers are referred to a caring and professional service that will support them through the entire process.”

A.W. Lymn has been working in conjunction with Aura Flights since 2017 and has referred six people to the service so far – so it is a rare but increasingly enquired-about option offered by the East Midlands family-run funeral company.

Those planning a funeral will often first come to A.W. Lymn and then be referred to Aura Flights through the funeral directors.

Aura Flights offers two packages for ash scattering, including the space memorial, priced at £2,950, which includes a personalised memorial video.

In this package, each flight is dedicated to a single passenger, meaning all the ashes can be scattered if requested.

Alternatively, a Voyager Launch is available for £495, which takes a portion of ashes into space on a shared monthly flight, before reuniting them with loved ones.

Samantha Richardson, General Manager at Aura, added: "A.W. Lymn is leading the drive for innovation in the funeral industry.

“It's a pleasure to work with them to bring this incredible memorial service to the families under their care."

A.W. Lymn, a fifth-generation family business, has cared for the bereaved across the East Midlands for more than a century.