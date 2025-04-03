Nottinghamshire-based hypnotherapy business secures £10,000 funding for office space and promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

T Bamford Hypnotherapy has secured £10,000 in funding First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to acquire a new office space and scale up their marketing activity to promote their therapy sessions and workshops.

Based in Nottinghamshire, the company specialises in one-to-one sessions, focusing on the client’s needs and requirements, with the end goal of helping them overcome various long-lasting emotional issues. This unique service distinguishes itself from other hypnotherapies by providing a wide range of techniques such as traditional suggestion therapy, regression, and parts therapy.

Founder Trevor Bamford had always taken an interest in how the mind works and the relationship between the mind and beliefs in social context. As someone who enjoys working with and helping others, he decided to put his passions towards establishing himself as a hypnotherapist with his own business.

Alongside the office space, Trevor also plans to use some of the funding from First Enterprise towards promotional materials, eventually moving on to start running additional workshops and classes that will focus on topics such as stress management, anxiety, depression, and potentially past life regression.

Trevor Bamford, Founder of T Bamford Hypnotherapy, comments: “My biggest challenge was having the funds to promote my work and as I am ambitious to grow. Through the help of this loan via First Enterprise, I have already made good headway by starting a promotional campaign and I now have the finance to start working with a professional marketing company.”

Forbes Lucas, Business Adviser at First Enterprise, comments: “Working with Trevor to secure the loan for his business has been a unique and exciting experience. It was a pleasure to support T Bamford Hypnotherapy and the help that the company provides to clients struggling with their mental health. I wish him the best of luck with his business.”