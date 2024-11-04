Nottingham firm delivers ‘safest hospital in Northern Ireland’

Patients at a Belfast hospital are thought to be the safest in Northern Ireland following the installation of 800 ground-breaking fire suppression devices, each the size of a highlighter pen.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lightweight device emits a harmless potassium-based smoke when the surrounding temperature exceeds 170 degrees Celsius and is capable of extinguishing any electrical fire in seconds.

The representative from Belfast Health and Social Care Trust was so ‘blown away’ by a demonstration of the Advanced Pro Stixx that he signed a deal for 800 of them there and then for installation at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Advanced Pro Stixx

A spokesperson for the health trust said: “Royal Victoria is now the safest hospital in Northern Ireland, and among the safest in the world in terms of protection from electrical fires.

“Given the enormous network of cabling and complex equipment in hospitals, fire safety is a priority. We were so blown away by this hugely innovative but very simple device that we had no hesitation in placing the order.”

Negotiations were already underway to roll-out the installation of more Advanced Pro Stixx devices into two more Belfast hospitals.

The Advanced Pro Stixx is available in three sizes – the smallest of which is the size of a two-fingered Kit-Kat. It can be installed, in just a few seconds, in any enclosed electrical space – such as fuse boxes and electrical cabinets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast

When the temperature exceeds 170 degrees Celsius, the device floods the enclosed area with a potassium-based smoke, suppressing any fire before it has a chance to spread. This is particularly crucial in terms of lithium-ion battery fires, which are notoriously difficult to fully extinguish.

It is the only device of its kind on the market and is set to become the norm in many sectors, from healthcare and commercial offices to domestic homes, holiday homes and caravans. Electrical fires are the second-most common cause of fire in the UK.

Tom Hughes, managing director of Aerocom (UK), which has been on the approved NHS supplier framework for four years, said: “We were absolutely delighted when the trust placed such a fantastic order with us.

“This was our biggest ever single order for the Pro Stixx, and we’re now looking forward to a long and happy relationship with the team at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aerocom (UK) struck a five-year deal with pioneering Swedish manufacturer MAUS to become the sole UK distributor for the Advanced Pro Stixx. Since signing the deal last year, Aerocom (UK) has been inundated with enquiries about the device, including from senior fire chiefs.

“It’s been amazing,” said Tom.

“This inexpensive device is so simple and so easy to install that it could be easy to underestimate what a genuine game-changer it is.

“But that’s exactly what it is. It could save lives, prevent millions of pounds worth of fire damage and even slash the cost of insurance. The patients and staff at Royal Victoria now at least have one less thing to worry about.”

Aerocom (UK) Ltd was launched in 2000 by Tom’s uncle, John Hughes. The firm’s core business is the supply and installation of pneumatic tube systems, many of which are in hospitals across the UK and Ireland.

The firm latterly diversified into additional supply areas, including fire suppression devices and robot technology in the shape of automated guided vehicles (AVGs).