North Notts BID urges ‘passionate’ business owners to join the board and help deliver new term

North Notts Business Improvement District (BID) is looking to select non-executive directors to strengthen and expand its board ahead of commencing its second term in September.

Business owners and managers from BID member companies that join the BID’s private sector board will support the chief executive and BID team as they deliver the business plan.

George Buchanan, chair of North Notts BID, said: “We welcome board applications from a diverse selection of levy-paying businesses, covering all industry sectors across our four key towns: Retford, Worksop, Harworth and Tuxford.

George Buchanan, chair of North Notts BID, speaking with Helen Cope, vice chair.

“We are looking for BID members that are passionate about the area and are committed to the BID’s aims to secure, strengthen and showcase the region.

“The board is pivotal to providing a balanced representation of our levy payers, gauging the current sentiment and challenges felt by our business community.

“Board directors provide impartial input, enabling better strategic decision making by the executive team, which will act in the best interests of local businesses and align with the BID’s business plans.”

North Notts BID is entirely business-led and managed, and is accountable to its private sector board.

The board is responsible for overseeing the finances, governance, decision-making and delivery of projects as outlined in the business plan over the BID’s second five-year term.

The BID’s board consists of non-executive directors along with two observers - Rick Brand, chair of Retford Business Forum, and Philip Jackson, chair of Worksop Business Forum - who provide a viewpoint from the perspective of the wider North Notts business community.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “This is an exciting time to join the BID board as we prepare to build on the successes from the past five years when we delivered more than £3.7m of investment in North Notts through a comprehensive programme of services and events.

“The knowledge, experience and skills of our private sector board directors is crucial in helping us to develop new projects, but also to continue to improve on existing projects.”

To register interest in joining the board visit: https://northnottsbid.co.uk/latest-news/boardmembers/, call 01777 861601, or email [email protected]