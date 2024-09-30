North Notts BID supports business fire safety visits
The North Notts BID and NFRS teams visited businesses to provide information packs and offer vital guidance on fire risk assessments, smoke alarms, compliance with the latest regulations and best practices for workplace safety. These efforts were part of the broader National Fire Safety Week initiative, which aims to educate businesses and reduce the risk of fire-related incidents in local communities.
Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: "It is vital that support provisions are regularly in place to ensure that our local businesses are equipped with the knowledge and tools to comply with fire safety regulations.
“Through our collaboration with the Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, we are making sure that all business owners, regardless of language barriers, are fully informed and have the resources and knowledge available to create safer environments for themselves, their staff, and their customers."
The drop-ins supported various independent businesses that are part of the North Notts Indies scheme, including Vietnamese restaurant Pho Tuong and mobile phone repair shop Fone Xone in Worksop.
Jak Peter Morton, manager at Zen Bean in Worksop, said: “Being a new business to the high-street, the fire safety guidance is a great bit of information to have, ensuring we operate safely for our customers and adhere to fire safety laws. It was great to have the North Notts BID and NFRS team visit, offering support to the businesses in Bassetlaw.”
Tom Kitchen, business support team manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “As part of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Business Safety Week we have recently collaborated with the North Notts BID team to run a special event in Worksop & Retford. The purpose was to identify small independent businesses who we know have to juggle many competing demands.
“Fire Safety is such an important part of running a business and we have spoken to more than 50 business owners directly, offering advice and support to ensure they comply with fire safety legislation and keep themselves and their customers safe. It has been a great success and we would like to pass on our thanks to all the businesses that engaged with us and to the BID team for their help.”
Looking ahead, North Notts BID is also committed to promoting safety beyond fire prevention. Following the successful fire safety drop-ins, North Notts BID will be hosting a first aid training course at Retford Enterprise Centre on Wednesday 13 November. Free to attend for BID members, this course provides critical first aid skills that can prove essential in both everyday and emergency situations.
