North Notts BID nationally recognised for commitments safety, security and resilience
Organised by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), the awards celebrate the successes of towns and cities nationally, with North Notts BID chosen as the winner of the Best Safety, Security and Resilience Award for 2023/24, recognising the work delivered through numerous safety initiatives locally.
In 2018 North Notts BID set up the North Notts Business Crime Reduction Partnership (NNBCRP) to help in the fight against business crime. As part of its business crime reduction work, the BID provides impactful security measures such as the DISC crime reporting app for retailers and hospitality businesses.
Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Throughout nearly seven years operating as a business improvement district, safety has remained one of the BID’s top priorities. Our many initiatives support both the daytime and evening economies, offering services and support mechanisms to enable our businesses to operate securely and so that people can work in, live in and visit our town centres safely.”
For hospitality businesses and night-time economy measures, North Notts BID delivers the Night Angels, hand-held digital radio scheme and the newly launched WalkSafe app. To provide resilience in addition to these measures, the BID has implemented a range of training workshops across the district, and most recently introduced the North Notts Best Bar None accreditation to upskill venues selling alcohol to ensure that they operate safely.
Sally added: “To be recognised alongside an array of amazing councils, Business Improvement Districts and other industry professionals is a fantastic achievement for us and I am proud that our team has been celebrated for its efforts to safety, security and resilience.
“As we enter the summer holidays, it’s vital that our measures continue to remain accessible as footfall grows in the coming weeks, and we are confident that our schemes will provide the impact needed for a safe and secure daytime and night-time economy.”
For more information, visit the North Notts BID website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.
