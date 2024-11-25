North Notts BID achieves national accreditation for outstanding management and governance

North Notts BID has achieved British BIDs Accreditation for the second time, reaffirming its commitment to delivering excellence and value for its 1,398 BID members.

North Notts BID is the UK's first ever area-wide business improvement district, covering the whole district of Bassetlaw and supporting BID members from all sectors based in industrial and rural areas, as well as town centres. The latest accreditation assessment praised North Notts BID for its “robust governance and staffing arrangements, financial management, performance management and excellent communication processes to the delivery of the BID.”

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “Attaining a high level of excellence through this accreditation shows commitment to our circa 1,400 BID members that we are delivering and managing a variety of projects and initiatives efficiently, offering reassurance that we have effective governance, financial management processes and procedures in place. To be recognised as an exemplar in how we operate and support our BID members is truly humbling, but it also inspires us to continue to raise the bar, while fostering a thriving business environment for the district.”

North Notts BID is committed to expanding its North Notts Business Crime Reduction Partnership offer, which delivers the Night Angels, DISC crime-reporting app, digital hand-held radios and the WalkSafe app. Flagship events including North Notts FoodFest, Cirque du North Notts and Party in the Square continue to draw families into the town centres to eat, drink and shop locally, while projects including the free maintenance support service and First Aid at Work courses offer BID members opportunity to recoup more than the cost of their annual levy.

Sally added: "Our board plays a crucial role representing the needs of businesses in the district, enabling us to deliver the services that are most beneficial to building a robust local economy. We continue to make great strides in service efficiency and operation, and we are confident we can continue to progress in our second term and build more resiliency for the businesses we serve.”

Mel Richardson from British BIDs, who carried out the audit, said: “We are delighted to award accreditation to North Notts BID, who has demonstrated comprehensive governance processes and a commendable level of transparency going above and beyond what may be expected. This highly sought award should provide reassurance to businesses contributing towards North Notts BID.”

For more information about North Notts BID, visit https://northnottsbid.co.uk/