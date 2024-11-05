The owner of a new cafe in Worksop has spoken of her enthusiasm for the project.

The Fusion Energy Cafe will be opening to the general public on November 11 and last month it was announced that Diana Kaponas, owner of local Cafe Neo, will be taking on the new cafe located in the Bridge Skills Hub,

Diana, of Greek heritage, moved from London after meeting her husband, whose family had deep roots in Worksop.

His father opened one of the towns first cafes in 1972, a legacy her husband fully embraced, working closely within the family business.

Diana Kaponas is excited by the prospect of taking on the new Fusion Energy Cafe in Worksop. Photo: Submitted

However, Diana and her husband they realised that there was a gap in the market for a fully accessible, independent town centre café and opened their own space together, Café Neo, 28 years ago.

Now, she is taking her career in a new direction with Fusion Energy Café.

She said: “It is exciting to be involved with this new initiative which supports the Fusion Energy sector, especially as this is something the UK has been leading on globally.

"The Fusion Energy Cafe is the first in the world and provides a place for people to learn about this pioneering form of energy supply”.

The café is a community hub and will host a range of events throughout the year and this appealed to Diana who wants it to be enjoyed and utilised by a wide range of demographic groups in Worksop.

She said: “I would eventually like to see consistent sessions being run at the café for diverse groups of people, for example, a book club meeting once a month, a toddler session, youngsters coming in to play board games.

"The café is for everyone, and I want people to feel relaxed and comfortable using the space for their various activities.”

Diana plans for the cafe to have a simple menu, although still with lots of choice for the customer.

She also wanted to add further value by offering some healthy options for people especially with the increase in health issues such as obesity.

She continued: “I have been wanting to do a healthy salad bar for some time now and the cafe seems a great place to do this.

"People can choose which salad items they want and then there will be a range of extras which they can choose from like grilled halloumi or grilled chicken skewers to add on top.

"I think we can do better in offering people some yummy healthy food which is effectively designed by them as they choose which elements they want.

“The salads can be eaten in the cafe or we can do take-away salad boxes to make it easier for people.”

Diana will bring some staff members from Cafe Neo but will also look to employ three new members of staff too and while the new roles will be advertised online, she also encouraged people to look at the details in Café Neo’s window and speak to her directly about them.

She also confirmed that the cafe will have loyalty card and the 100th customer will get a surprise prize.

She said: “I won’t give away too many details on that at the moment but am so looking forward to opening the cafe and seeing who that 100th customer will be."