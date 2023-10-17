Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Middletons Yard in Potter Street, has regenerated into a modern and contemporary business hub and was officially opened by Bassetlaw District Council’s chair, Councillor Deborah Merryweather.

After welcoming its first tenants in December 2022, it has since become a base for 22 businesses. This includes companies in finance, transport, green technology and fostering services. There is also an independent café called Secret Garden in the facility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Deborah Merryweather said: “It was wonderful to be able to officially open this building and speak with many of the people who now base their businesses here. I would also like to thank all of the partners who were involved in this project and helped to make it all possible.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Andrew Woodley, Contracts Manager, Messenger Construction; Richard Kirkland, Employment and Skills Manager, D2N2 LEP; Glyn Morgan, Midlands and East Committee Member, The National Lottery Heritage Fund; Cllr Deborah Merryweather, Chair of Bassetlaw District Council; Jonathan Reynolds MP and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Industrial Strategy; Coun Jo White, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills at Bassetlaw District Council; Joe Player, Director, Anotherkind Architects.

“We know that in order to support our towns and our independent businesses, places like Middleton’s Yard need to be created so that small and micro businesses have the opportunity to get started and grow to their full potential. This is reflected in the Councils recently adopted Vision 2040 strategy and our ambition for Bassetlaw to be a great place to do business.”

Match-funding of £1.8 million was provided by D2N2 and Midlands Engine through the ‘Unlocking Growth in N2 Town Centres’ programme for the project.

Additional funding of £108,000 was provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glyn Morgan, Midlands and East Committee Member at The National Lottery Heritage Fund added: “This is a fantastic renovation project that we were delighted to be able to be part of. The National Lottery is the biggest funder of heritage and we know the power and support that funding can provide.

“I look forward to the ongoing work that this project will deliver and I’d like to say a special thank you to everyone who plays the National Lottery, it’s your support that makes it possible to support projects like this.”

Middletons Yard provides office space with meeting rooms and break-out areas to encourage networking between businesses.

In addition to office space occupants also have access to a wrap-around business support service that includes access to grants, advice and training.