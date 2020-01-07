New web tool designed to bring new investment to the region

The Sheffield City Region has launched a new online tool built for international investors looking for inspiration on where to locate in the region.

The new Locate in SCR web tool, which can be found on the Scrinvest.com website, contains information on all nine local authority areas within SCR, including Bassetlaw, and is designed to attract outside investors into the region.

Rachel Clark, director of trade and investment, said: “Our new Locate in SCR web tool will help companies from all over the world to make smart decisions about their investment and relocation needs.

“It provides investors with all of the community, site and workforce information on a single platform to allow them to make informed decisions.

“Whether a new business is looking to relocate to our area or an existing business is ready to grow, this innovative online web tool can propel a business forward by giving them access to the right information to make an informed choice.”

Leighton Thomas, head of the northern region and senior director at BNP Paribas Real Estate, added: “Locate in SCR is very impressive and could make a huge difference in terms of the number of global investors and real estate professionals that we can attract to this area.

“The fact that it has a very effective comparative tool, combined with the latest available data means that international investors can make decisions much more easily and confidently.

“This is just the beginning and we are looking forward to sharing details of Locate in SCR with our networks.”

Locate in SCR is a user-friendly free-to-use comparative tool which speeds up, simplifies and expands the process of generating leads and market intelligence to enable informed, intelligent decision-making.

Available on scrinvest.com, it enables site selectors to answer fundamental questions, such as ‘is there suitable land or property available for a business there?’, does the area have a market for my business to succeed?’ and ‘is there sufficient skilled labour?’

The comparative tool enables users to ‘drill down’ to gain a true, impartial picture of the SCR.

Try out the tool at www.locate.sheffieldcityregion.org.uk.