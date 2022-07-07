New vehicle excellence base at Bassetlaw airport set to create 30 jobs

The ambition is to create a UK centre of excellence around vehicle technology testing and safety research that will attract future investment as well as employment and skills development in the area, while securing a long-term future for aviation.

The initial construction work started on June 20, with the first phase focused on ensuring the continued safe operation of aviation with upgrades to the main runway, markings and runway lighting, as well as development of part of the site for vehicle technology testing and safety research.

Construction work is expected to be completed in September.

The new centre should be ready by September

During this period, the airport will be closed to all visiting aircraft. Businesses and private flyers based at Gamston will continue to be able to operate using an alternative runway.

Jonathan Hewett, chief executive at Thatcham Research comments: “We are extremely excited to begin to realise our ambition of creating a UK centre of excellence for vehicle technology research and safety assurance testing, as well as securing a long-term future for aviation at Gamston.

“We have ambitious plans around employment and skills development at Gamston. We will be looking to create 30 jobs in this first phase, through the recruitment of key engineering and support roles from across the area, as well as transferring some of our staff from Berkshire to Gamston.

“We are also exploring opportunities with Bassetlaw District Council on extending the training and skills development that we already undertake for the automotive repair industry, with more than 3,500 technicians and apprentices benefitting from our training every year.