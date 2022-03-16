A new reward card scheme called ‘I Love Worksop’ has been launched by estate agent Bartrop and Dilks and went live last month.

The project has already seen more than half a dozen independent businesses in the town sign up completely free of charge, with many more in the process of joining.

The team of Bartrop and Dilks, all local employees from Worksop, decided to introduce the idea in a bid to encourage people to shop locally and start to love the town again.

Pictured are just some of the businesses involved in the I Love Worksop scheme - including business owners from The Olive Grove, Bella Sienna, Bartrop and Dilks, North Notts Arena, Choose Purple, and Warehouse Gym & Kitchen.

Neil Bartrop, of Bartrop and Dilks, said: “This is a town that unfortunately, like many towns, has suffered.

“Fourteen years ago, when we opened Bartrop and Dilks, I can remember coming back into town, and looking for a premises, and actually this was the only premise empty. There was nothing else we could have leased or rented.

“That was only 14 years ago, and it’s upsetting now when you've lived in a town all your life and you’re seeing it suffer.

“You feel for these retail places that are relying on footfall, how are they going to survive?

“That's how we got into thinking of the card - can there be something we can do?

“We contacted many local businesses and told them how we wanted to support the town to hopefully see it grow again but needed them on board.

“Many businesses have signed up and have discounts for customers with new business enquiries coming in all the time.

“This alone won’t get the town back where it once was, but it can help.

"Nothing would please me more to walk through the town again and for it to feel like it was when I was a child.”

Shoppers can get their hands on the discounts by simply picking up a reward card from one of the participating stores, or by popping into Bartrop and Dilks, in Bridge Street.

Many businesses are offering between 10 and 15 per cent off items and services.

Businesses currently involved include:

- The Olive Grove - with 10 per cent off food and hot drinks (excluding Friday and Saturday nights)

- North Notts Area - with a free tea or coffee when purchasing a breakfast meal

- Kilton House Chinese takeaway - with 10 per cent off when ordering online through their app

- Bella Sienna - with 15 per cent off full priced items

- Cockney Rebel - with 10 per cent off full priced items

- Gibbs and Dandy - with 10 per cent off list price

- Celebration Elevation - with 10 per cent off props hire and venue styling

- Warehouse Gym and Kitchen - with 25 per cent off Andrew Guest’s eight-week body transformation online programme

- Choose Purple - with 10 per cent off all graphic design and website

- Bartrop and Dilks - with £10 off tenant referencing and £10 off the enhanced marketing package

David Swaine, of Cockney Rebel, in Bridge Place, said: “We’re happy to be part of the I Love Worksop rewards scheme.

"It’s a great idea to encourage customers to stay local when they’re doing their shopping.

“If we can help by offering a gesture to keep people shopping local then we’re happy to do that.

“It’s fantastic for the town for businesses to work together to help increase footfall.”

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum, welcomed the new scheme.

"We ask that all local businesses sign up to it and help visitors to the town save money which in turn rewards them for shopping local,” he said.

"We thank the team at Bartrop and Dilks for setting up this scheme and hope that both businesses and the public will benefit from it.”

To keep up to date with the latest shops taking part, visit Bartrop and Dilks website.

Businesses interested in getting involved can simply email [email protected]