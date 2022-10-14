Sales dropped between the second and third quarters of the year – falling by 16 per cent domestically and four per cent overseas – while advanced orders also fell by seven per cent in the UK and three per cent internationally; While there was a 11 per cent rise in businesses increasing their workforce between the quarters, future outlook is less optimistic with a 15 per cent slide in the proportion of firms expecting to add to their headcount;. This comes as 73 per cent of businesses attempted to recruit in Q3 but, of this cohort, 72 per cent encountered problems with filling vacancies across a relatively even split of professional, skilled manual, unskilled and clerical workers; A net 57 per cent of businesses expect they will be forced to raise prices (up from a net 55 per cent in Q2) as they grapple with rising costs for utilities, people, raw materials and fuel; Cashflow, having been down for a net 1 per cent of firms in Q2, is now down for a net 18 per cent of businesses, marking a 19 per cent negative swing, while opportunities for growth are in short supply with 38 per cent at full operating capacity; A lack of room at the margins means investment intentions continue to trend downwards – falling by six per cent quarter-on-quarter for plant and machinery, and two per cent for training; Business confidence has nosedived, with the proportion of businesses expecting improvements in profitability and turnover each dropping by 10 per cent between the second and third quarters.