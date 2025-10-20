New Non-Executive Director appointed at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Following a robust selection process, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has appointed a new Non-Executive Director (NED) to its Board of Directors, while reappointing an existing member for a further term.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-Executive Directors play a vital role in NHS organisations, bringing independent oversight, expertise and constructive challenge to ensure the highest standards of care, governance and performance are maintained.

Joining the Board is Stephen Radford, a qualified accountant with over 30 years of private and public sector experience gained across multiple sectors in the UK and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to this appointment, Stephen served as Associate Non-Executive Director at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and has held senior roles including Group and Divisional Finance Director, Head of Shared Services, Senior Vice President and Partner positions within global management consultancies.

Left to right: Stephen Radford, Kath Smart and Dr Emyr Jones.

Stephen lives locally in South Yorkshire and also serves as Audit Chair and Senior Independent Director at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Also confirmed is the reappointment of Jo Gander, Clinical Non-Executive Director, for a further three-year term. Jo chairs the Trust’s Quality Committee and is committed to ensuring patients, and the colleagues who care for them, are supported to deliver the very best standards of safety and experience.

Speaking about his appointment, Stephen said: “It’s a real privilege to join the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals. My grandfather was from Worksop and my father from Tickhill, so I’ve always felt a close connection to this part of South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire. It means a great deal to now play a part in supporting the hospitals that serve these communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board, said: “We are pleased to welcome Stephen to the Board and look forward to benefitting from his wealth of financial and governance expertise. His insight and experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our leadership and deliver on our strategic ambitions for patients and colleagues across Doncaster, Bassetlaw and beyond.

On behalf of the Trust, I would also like to extend our sincere thanks to Hazel Brand, whose term has come to an end and who has served the organisation with great distinction as a Non-Executive Director, formerly as Lead Governor, and before that as Head of Communications and Engagement. Her dedication and contribution to DBTH over many years has been truly outstanding.”

These appointments come at a time of transition for DBTH. Later this year, Suzy Brain England OBE will step down as Chair at the end of her term in December 2025. Current Non-Executive Director Mark Bailey has been appointed Interim Chair of the Board, a position he will take up in January 2026.