Innes England has been appointed to mange Victoria Retail Park, which is home to a number of shops, including Home Bargains, Asda, and Farmfoods.

This marks yet another success for Innes England management team, which offers commercial property asset management services across a wide-ranging area.

The team will provide an extensive range of services, from rent collection to service charge management.

Innes England is also advising on matters such as sustainability and environmental initiatives.

Management surveyor at Innes England, Grace Conisbee, said: “We’re really pleased to be taking over the management of Victoria Retail Park.

“Working with such big-name tenants is always a plus and we’re excited to continue to offer high quality services to occupiers and visitors to the site as well as increasing efficiency for the landlord.

“At Innes England, we’re really proud of our comprehensive property asset management service, which continues to lead the way in the East Midlands.

“In addition, our wider range of commercial property services, including agency, building surveying, and professional services, continues to maximise value to our clients and their occupiers through long term partnerships.

Landlord at Victoria Retail Park, David Pigott, said: “We are delighted to have Innes England as our new managing agent for the retail park.