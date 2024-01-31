News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

New food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Bassetlaw establishmentsts

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Cafe at 81 Scrooby Road, Bircotes, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 23; Rated 5: The Butty Barn at Brewery House, Eastgate, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 22; Rated 5: Worksop Indoor Golf Centre at Unit 10, Spinella Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 22.

Rated 5: MT. Coffee at 19 Ryton Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 17; • Rated 5: Cafe Delight at 79 Bridge Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 16; Rated 5: Worksop Golf Club at Club House And Land At, Windmill Lane, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 12.

Rated 5: Wetlands Cafe at Wetlands Waterfowl Reserve, Lound Low Road, Lound, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 11; Rated 5: Rockin Roller World at Unit A, Harworth Park Industrial, Blyth Road, Harworth; rated on January 4 and Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 2, Symmetry Park, Symmetry Drive, Blyth; rated on December 20

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standardsThe scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards
The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards
Most Popular

Three ratings have been handed to takeaways: Rated 5: Aroma at Unit C, 9 Celtic Point, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 16; • Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at Unit B, 67 Scrooby Road, Bircotes, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 15 and Rated 5: Happy House at 26 Central Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 11.

The ratings system is not a guide to the quality of food on offer, but helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

Related topics:NottinghamshireWorksopBassetlawFood Standards AgencyCafeEastgate