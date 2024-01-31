New food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Bassetlaw establishmentsts
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Cafe at 81 Scrooby Road, Bircotes, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 23; Rated 5: The Butty Barn at Brewery House, Eastgate, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 22; Rated 5: Worksop Indoor Golf Centre at Unit 10, Spinella Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 22.
Rated 5: MT. Coffee at 19 Ryton Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 17; • Rated 5: Cafe Delight at 79 Bridge Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 16; Rated 5: Worksop Golf Club at Club House And Land At, Windmill Lane, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 12.
Rated 5: Wetlands Cafe at Wetlands Waterfowl Reserve, Lound Low Road, Lound, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 11; Rated 5: Rockin Roller World at Unit A, Harworth Park Industrial, Blyth Road, Harworth; rated on January 4 and Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 2, Symmetry Park, Symmetry Drive, Blyth; rated on December 20
Three ratings have been handed to takeaways: Rated 5: Aroma at Unit C, 9 Celtic Point, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 16; • Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at Unit B, 67 Scrooby Road, Bircotes, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 15 and Rated 5: Happy House at 26 Central Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 11.
The ratings system is not a guide to the quality of food on offer, but helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.