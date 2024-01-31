Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens: Rated 5: Cafe at 81 Scrooby Road, Bircotes, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 23; Rated 5: The Butty Barn at Brewery House, Eastgate, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 22; Rated 5: Worksop Indoor Golf Centre at Unit 10, Spinella Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 22.

Rated 5: MT. Coffee at 19 Ryton Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 17; • Rated 5: Cafe Delight at 79 Bridge Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 16; Rated 5: Worksop Golf Club at Club House And Land At, Windmill Lane, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 12.

Rated 5: Wetlands Cafe at Wetlands Waterfowl Reserve, Lound Low Road, Lound, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 11; Rated 5: Rockin Roller World at Unit A, Harworth Park Industrial, Blyth Road, Harworth; rated on January 4 and Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 2, Symmetry Park, Symmetry Drive, Blyth; rated on December 20

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards

Three ratings have been handed to takeaways: Rated 5: Aroma at Unit C, 9 Celtic Point, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 16; • Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at Unit B, 67 Scrooby Road, Bircotes, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 15 and Rated 5: Happy House at 26 Central Avenue, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on January 11.