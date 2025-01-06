New chapter for three A.W. Lymn branches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A.W. Lymn, one of the UK’s longest-standing family funeral directors, has completed the rebranding of three of its funeral homes - in Aspley, Osmaston, and Cotmanhay - to develop and diversify its service offering as the funeral market evolves.

The business acquired Radcliffe-on-Trent based M.A. Mills Funeral Service in 2023, a respected funeral business catering to an established local customer base. The M.A. Mills offering is a streamlined version of the A.W. Lymn service and is rooted in the same core values of personalised care and attention to detail, professionalism and high standards of customer service.

The three new M.A. Mills branches and the original branch in Radcliffe-on-Trent will be overseen by experienced senior funeral director Julia Carty, who has worked for A.W. Lymn for more than two decades and has surpassed 30 years of service in the funeral industry.

Managing Director and fifth generation at A.W. Lymn Matthew Lymn Rose said: “We’re looking forward to the next chapter for our family business which is to be characterised by putting customer choice and variety of service at the helm. Julia is the perfect funeral director to take on the role of overseeing the development of the M.A. Mills brand and we will support her at every turn to establish and grow its offering across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.”

The M.A. Mills team at the Radcliffe branch

Steeped in generations of tradition and quality, the A.W. Lymn ownership and values will remain consistent across M.A. Mills branches. The rebranded locations will offer a streamlined, cost-conscious approach to funeral arrangements, catering to families seeking quality care and established service at a lower price point.

Originally founded as C.D. Alcock in 1995 and later acquired by the Mills family in 2001, M.A. Mills earned a reputation for compassionate and personalised service. The transition ensures the preservation of this legacy while expanding its reach and offerings under the A.W. Lymn umbrella.

Julia Carty, who will step into the role of General Manager at M.A. Mills, shared her thoughts on this milestone: "This rebranding signifies an exciting new era for some of our services. Through M.A. Mills, we’re able to provide the same trusted care with a streamlined approach that resonates with many of the families we serve today."

Matthew added: "We’re proud to honour the heritage of M.A. Mills while adapting to the needs of the families we serve. This new division of the business reflects our understanding of the importance of offering choices without compromising on quality or compassion."

All prepaid funeral plans arranged through A.W. Lymn at the rebranded funeral homes will continue to be honoured and simply moved to the nearest A.W. Lymn funeral home to be carried out, ensuring a seamless experience for families. Alongside the plans, all the existing staff of the funeral homes will remain in place, ensuring continuity for all families of A.W. Lymn.

The rebranded locations operate independently with their own dedicated teams, including a newly appointed Funeral Director and Arranger, while receiving essential support from the broader A.W. Lymn network.

The transformation underscores A.W. Lymn’s dedication to maintaining the trust and high standards that families have come to rely upon for generations.

With 30 funeral homes across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire, A.W. Lymn, the fifth-generation family funeral directors, prides itself on offering a variety of services available to the families it has served since 1907.