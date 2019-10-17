New CCTV cameras for industrial sites in Worksop and Retford

Company bosses in Worksop and Retford can sleep a little easier after a new CCTV network was installed across industrial premises in Bassetlaw.

Cameras with automatic number plate recognition are now in operation on the Dukeries Industrial Estate in Worksop and the Randall Park Way and Hallcroft industrial estates in Retford.

The network – installed by CCTV specialist S80 View – will increase security across the estates, logging details and vehicle registration numbers and identifying unauthorised vehicles though high-quality footage.

Sally Gillborn, BID chief executive, said: “We’re happy to see the CCTV fully operational across these three sites.

“Security is a key concern for BID members, and it is one of our focuses as we look to ensure North Nottinghamshire is seen as a safe place to work, live and visit. Harworth and Tuxford will follow shortly.

“This project is the latest in a number of schemes we are working on alongside local businesses, as we look to make improvements across the area and deliver great results for the region.”

The camera network is the latest initiative introduced by the BID. The BID has also recently launched free Wi-Fi across town centres in Worksop, Retford, Harworth and Tuxford, as well as introducing its maintenance support services to keep the area well maintained and tidy.

Jo White, Chair of Board at S80 View said: “This technology will provide added security for the premises covered by the network, giving owners and tenants peace of mind that their sites are being well looked after, even when they aren’t around. Working collaboratively with the BID has been crucial in delivering a network that will reduce crime and protect businesses in the area.”