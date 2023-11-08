Notts LGBT+ Network has unveiled a new board of trustees as it prepares to enter its 50th year of operation.

A new board of trustees was elected at the charity’s Annual General Meeting, the Network’s first since becoming a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO). Its new CIO status means that the Network is now recognised as a legal body in its own right.

The new board of trustees is made up of seven people and will oversee the governance and day-to-day running of the charity, which is made up of more than 20 unpaid volunteers, all from the local LGBTQ+ community.

Joining Danni Everard, Tony Barker, Richard Almond and Hollie Wistow, who have all previously served as trustees, is business development consultant Mala Abel, defence sector strategy and agility consultant, Dan Cornell and Martin Stone, director at Nottingham-based digital PR agency Tank and creative agency Warbox.

As part of the new board structure, Mala will serve as Network Chair, with Martin taking on the role of Vice Chair. They will be supported by Richard as Treasurer and Hollie as Secretary for the charity.

As Mala points out, this is a pivotal change for the Notts LGBT+ Network: “We’re preparing to enter our 50th year serving the LGBTQ+ community in Nottingham and during that time, we have supported more than 80,000 people and partnered with over 100 local groups and organisations.

"To carry on supporting the community, those struggling with their sexuality, gender identity and friends, family and colleagues of LGBTQ+ people, we need to continue to evolve as an organisation.

“Our new Board of Trustees has a diverse skills set, from Tony, who has been with the Network since the 1970s, to new Trustees like Dan who has over 20 years’ business systems optimisations experience, and Martin, who has an extensive marketing and communications background.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to our outgoing Trustees. Together, the new board will be forming a new strategy to drive the charity into its next 50 years, while staying true to our core values and supporting our volunteer base, without whom none of this would be possible.

“Whilst great strides have been made in our community since the Network launched, 2023 is still a scary time for many LGBTQ+ people and we want to ensure we can continue to offer support, a safe space, and a friendly voice for those who need it.”

The voluntary organisation is the longest serving charity in Nottinghamshire for the LGBTQ+ community. As well as operating a weeknight phone, text and online chat advice service, the Network compiles the county’s largest online resource hub of LGBTQ+ social groups, support services and events. It also delivers training sessions to businesses and organisations on a range of LGBTQ+ issues.

Notts LGBT+ Network started operating in 1975, when it was then known as the Nottingham Lesbian and Gay Switchboard.