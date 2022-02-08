The new branch of Formula One Autocentres is the latest to be opened by the family-owned company and will be bringing the total number of garages throughout the UK to 128.

The branch, is the first the company has opened this year, and is at Unit A1 on High Grounds Road, will open on Thursday February 17.

Bosses said they are thrilled to soon be revealing the garage to the public after months of planning.

Regional manager, Chris Higgins, alongside a Formula One Autocentres employee at the new Worksop branch.

Five jobs are set to be created at the newly built bespoke centre after hundreds of thousands of pounds was invested into the site, which is near to Dunkin’ Donuts and Taco Bell. A Premier Inn is also being built nearby.

Digital director at Formula One Autocentres, Simon Jennings, said: “We really are pleased to be opening our 128th store and this is a great accomplishment for a family owned business.

"This shows that there is huge demand for quality car services in Nottinghamshire, but also throughout the UK, and we are proud to be able to offer this to the community, and boost employment too.

"We have invested thousands into creating this, and our other garages.

"For us to be able to create five jobs for many talented mechanics and back-office staff is something we are really proud to be able to do.

"Our garages are always run to the highest of standards, so we have been on the lookout for the very best talent available."