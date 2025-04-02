This video More videos

The full details of the £9.6 million worth of unclaimed National Lottery tickets in the UK - including the area where the tickets were bought and the winning numbers.

Currently, there are six winning National Lottery tickets unclaimed in the UK, with two of them EuroMillions draws.

On their website, the National Lottery publishes a list of tickets which have not been claimed, or validated and paid.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm the winning claim.

How long do National Lottery winners get to claim their prize?

The National Lottery says all draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the draw - unless you follow the procedure which allows you to claim within 7 days after the end of the claim period (check out the relevant rules for more information ).

Where do National Lottery winnings go if they’re not claimed?

On their website, the National Lottery writes: “We hope a lucky player comes forward in time but if a valid claim is not received within 180 days (around 6 months) of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned on it will go to benefit National Lottery Projects across the UK.”

Unclaimed National Lottery tickets - locations and numbers

£10,000 every month for 30 years - Sevenoaks District

This Set For Life entry was bought in the Sevenoaks District.

It was drawn on October 24 2024, and the winning numbers are 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 and Life Ball 6.

The last day to claim is April 22 2025.

£321,840.60 - Winchester

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in Winchester.

It was drawn on November 19 2024, and the winning numbers are 4, 13, 20, 28, 49 and Lucky Stars 7, 12.

The last day to claim is May 18 2025.

£1,000,000.00 - Wiltshire

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in Wiltshire.

It was drawn on December 27 2024, and the winning code for the draw is XDQM36414.

The last day to claim is June 25 2025.

£106,738.50 - London Borough of Barnet

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in the London Borough of Barnet.

It was drawn on February 7 2025, and the winning numbers are 10, 23, 24, 29, 45 and Lucky Stars 8, 10.

The last day to claim is August 6 2025.

£1,000,000.00 - Liverpool

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in Liverpool.

It was drawn on February 14 2025, and the winning numbers are 4, 14, 31, 36, 38 and Lucky Stars 3, 10.

The last day to claim is August 13 2025.

£10,000 every month for 30 years - Vale of Glamorgan

This Set For Life entry was bought in the Vale of Glamorgan.

It was drawn on February 20 2025, and the winning numbers are 5, 8, 21, 26, 37 and Life Ball 1.

The last day to claim is August 19 2025.