National award win for Worksop data scientist Ryan

A talented Worksop data scientist is making an impact on the technology sector after securing a second national award win.

Ryan Jessop, who works at global one-to-one marketing specialist, Clicksco Group in Middlesbrough, claimed the coveted data scientist of the year title at the inaugural AI and Machine Learning Awards.

The awards were established this year to recognise the people and companies helping to define these fast- growing areas of technology.

This latest accolade comes hot-on-the-heels of 22-year-old Ryan’s success at the Knowledge Transfer Partnership best of the best awards in May, where he was named best future innovator.

Joining Clicksco after graduating from Durham University in 2017, Ryan, who is originally from Worksop, was tasked with developing Carbon DMP, a data management platform, ahead of its launch in February 2018.

Ryan said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised at this level so early in my career.

“The partnership between Clicksco and Durham University has given my career an excellent foundation. I’m looking forward to pushing more boundaries to see what else Carbon DMP can achieve.”

Pete Danks, Carbon DMP divisional chief executive officer, said: “Ryan is a strong example of the budding data science, with the talent and potential that we are committed to nurturing.

“We’re proud to see him receive another well-deserved award for his innovative approach and hard work.”