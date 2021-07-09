MP to host export event and outline free Government support for Bassetlaw businesses

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP is helping businesses in his Bassetlaw to start or grow international sales and showcase the Best of British goods by organising a series of events throughout 2021.

The next virtual event, entitled ‘Expand your business: access new and fast-growing markets’ will be held on July 20 2021 at 10am.

Exports are equivalent to nearly a third of the national income, and UK is the fifth biggest exporter in the world.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

Agreements have been reached with 67 nations plus the EU, covering £891bn in trade.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP says he is determined to help local companies thrive in the high growth markets of the future, create high quality jobs, and help the local area recover after the Covid crisis.

The latest research shows exports support 6.5m jobs across the UK, 74 per cent of which are outside London.

The research estimates jobs directly and indirectly supported by exports pay around 7 per cent more than the national median, with Office for National Statistics estimating that goods exporting businesses are also 21 per cent more productive.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP is working with the Department for International Trade (DIT) as part of the Parliamentary Export Programme, to help local businesses access the free support they need to boost their exporting potential and understand the effects of trade agreements and how to benefit from them.​

These sessions will provide Bassetlaw businesses with an opportunity to hear directly from the Department for International Trade and an experienced local Export Champion about the support available for businesses to expand their business overseas.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: "Helping local businesses recover from the pandemic is one of my top priorities.

"That's why I'm delighted to be hosting events that can protect jobs and give businesses in my constituency access to information, advice, and finance to sell internationally.

“The events I’m organising are free and all businesses need to do is register using the link below."

For more information and for businesses to register for the event on 20 July 2021 at 10am, visit https://www.events.great.gov.uk/parliamentary-export-programme