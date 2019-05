Several companies have job vacancies to fill at their Worksop branches.

Supermarket giant Morrisons is looking for a customer assistant, while New Look wants a store manager for its Worksop branch.

In addition, Wilko is searching for a DC operative and bookmakers Betfred is still looking for sales cashiers in Worksop, Rettford, Mansfield, Harworth, Gainsborough, Hucknall and Rotherham.

For details, or to apply for roles, click on the company you want to apply for.