More than 200 jobs coming to Worksop as Asda unveils 'superstore'

More than 200 jobs are on their way to Worksop after Asda confirmed it will be opening a "superstore" in the town.

Recruitment has already started at the Sandy Lane store and will continue into December, as general store manager Craig Loveday selects a new team to join him from January 2020.

There are a range of temporary and permanent roles available, from perfecting pizzas and keeping colleagues and customers safe as part of our security team, to helping shoppers in store.

Jobs currently available include store assistant, store colleague and security guard roles.

The new superstore represents a £21 million investment from Asda and will join two smaller supermarkets already located in Worksop – Asda Gateford and Asda Victoria.

Once built it will be a 37,500sqft store, featuring a hot pizza offer that customers will be able to eat in or takeaway, large George clothing and home departments and a petrol station.

New colleagues will receive benefits and development opportunities, as well as the chance to work in one of Asda’s newest and most exciting stores.

Mr Loveday, said: “I’m really pleased to be opening this new store in Worksop and creating jobs for local people.

“We are looking for friendly people who care about our customers and who really want to give them a great experience when they visit Asda Worksop.

“We’ve already seen a high level of interest and I would advise anyone thinking of applying to join the team to get their application in quickly.

“As this is a new store, the team will have a great opportunity to get involved, hit the ground running and have an impact from day one.

“I’m really looking forward to showing people in Worksop all of the hard work which has been taking place behind the scenes.”

There is expected to be a lot of interest in the new superstore and those considering applying should send their application in as soon as possible.

For more information and to apply for roles at the new Asda Worksop store, visit the Asda Jobs website: https://www.asda.jobs