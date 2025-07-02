More support for Bassetlaw businesses to cut their carbon footprint

By Tina Masters
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:02 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
Pictured l-r: Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Cllr Hazel Brand and Andrew Stennett, Founder and Owner of the Grove House Stables, joined by Biscuit
Pictured l-r: Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Cllr Hazel Brand and Andrew Stennett, Founder and Owner of the Grove House Stables, joined by Biscuit
Bassetlaw District Council is lending more financial support to small and medium-sized businesses looking to improve their environmental credentials and cut their carbon footprint.

The Council has secured £80k from the government's UK Shared Prosperity Funding to back decarbonisation projects which improve the natural environment whilst growing the local economy.

Applications are now open for businesses to apply for a grant of up to £7,500 to invest in low carbon technologies across energy use, buildings and transport.

Grove House Stables in Misterton is among those who previously received the funding who used their £5k funding on new LED lighting for its indoor riding arena.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: “We look forward to supporting businesses across the district make improvements which will help cut their carbon footprint, alongside their energy costs.

“Our Vision 2040 is for Bassetlaw to become the greenest, most sustainable district to live and work, and this will help improve building efficiency for many local businesses.”

Other beneficiaries include Welbeck Abbey Brewery who installed a new copper kettle and burner, Wagz Grooming in Worksop who installed a heat recovery ventilation system and the Tuxford Wellness Centre who had Solar Panels installed.

Businesses have until 12noon on 21st July 2025 to submit their applications.

Please email [email protected] to request an application pack.

