Manton Wood-based food firm signs charter to help younger employees work towards brighter futures

The Good Youth Employment Charter was co-created with young people and a range of partners by Youth Employment UK in 2012 and has now been adopted by Greencore.

More recently, in 2020, the charter was updated by the Youth Employment Group in response to rising youth unemployment. It aims to provide a framework to support, inspire and recognise employers who are committed to providing good quality opportunities to young people to create opportunity, recognise talent, have fair employment and develop people and youth voice.

Natalie Rogers, director of group talent, development and Inclusion at Greencore said: “Inspiring and encouraging young people to join us and build a rewarding and meaningful career is one of the key focus areas, which is underpinned by our ‘Grow with Greencore’ talent strategy.

Greencore Signs Youth Employment Charter

To support this, we have a range of early careers programmes, which blend on-the-job learning, exposure to different teams and functions through role rotations, professional development and academic study to give colleagues a wide range of experience and exposure”.

Greencore provides a range of entry level job opportunities for young people, and colleagues are supported to build their development plan, which includes the option to sign up to one of their many Greencore Qualifications to support them to build their knowledge, skills and experience, and work with organisations such as The National Skills Academy for Food and Drink, and IGD to support their work with young people.

Natalie added: “We also invest in our communities and support a wide range of initiatives such as taking part in careers fairs, providing work experience opportunities, holding mock interviews and skills events to help young people in our communities understand the exciting opportunities available in the food and drink industry.

Commenting on the charter, Guy Dullage, chief people officer at Greencore, said: “We are delighted to be a member of the Good Youth Employment Charter community.

"Here at Greencore, we commit to support and empower young people by living the principles of the charter, therefore creating opportunities for young people to build meaningful careers and Grow with Greencore.”