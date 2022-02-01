Man unemployed for months lands £35,000 job just hours after meeting employer at Worksop recruitment fair

The recruitment event was organised by Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith in conjunction with Jobcentre Plus at the Masonic Hall, in Potter Street, on Friday.

Mr Clarke-Smith said hundreds of people attended and one man who visited in the morning was offered a £35,000-a-year job by the lunchtime after being unemployed for four months.

He added: “I was absolutely delighted to see so many people attending the jobs fair and I want to thank JobCentre Plus and the Department for Work and Pensions for working with me to make this happen.

“We had hundreds of people coming in to speak with local employers and many even obtained jobs there and then.

"There were a wide variety of positions available, ranging from entry-level to highly-skilled and experienced.

“If anybody was unable to attend the event, then we are more than happy to help put them in touch with some of the exhibitors.

“Due to the success of the event, we are now looking at holding another one sometime in the near future and if any businesses are interested I’d be delighted if they got in contact.”

1. Bassetlaw MP Bassetlaw MP Brenden Clarke-Smith organised the event in conjunction with the Jobcentre Plus.

2. Well attended Hundreds of people visited the fair with many landing jobs at the event.

3. Employers There were jobs in a variety of sectors, including the care sector, retail sector and the Armed Forces.

4. Different jobs There were a range of positions available ranging from entry-level to highly-skilled and experienced, with one man securing a £35,000 a year job.