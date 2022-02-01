The recruitment event was organised by Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith in conjunction with Jobcentre Plus at the Masonic Hall, in Potter Street, on Friday.
Mr Clarke-Smith said hundreds of people attended and one man who visited in the morning was offered a £35,000-a-year job by the lunchtime after being unemployed for four months.
He added: “I was absolutely delighted to see so many people attending the jobs fair and I want to thank JobCentre Plus and the Department for Work and Pensions for working with me to make this happen.
“We had hundreds of people coming in to speak with local employers and many even obtained jobs there and then.
"There were a wide variety of positions available, ranging from entry-level to highly-skilled and experienced.
“If anybody was unable to attend the event, then we are more than happy to help put them in touch with some of the exhibitors.