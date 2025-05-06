M.A. Mills launches subsidised funerals for Nottingham city residents amid cost of living crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An East Midlands based funeral directors has launched a subsidised funeral plan for Nottingham city residents to help people navigate the ongoing cost of living crisis.

M.A. Mills Funeral Service, which operates four funeral homes in the East Midlands, including in Aspley and Radcliffe-on-Trent in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, will offer city council residents a subsidised funeral at the cost of £1,200 – more than half the cost of its standard attended funeral.

The scheme, available to anyone who pays their council tax in the city, comes as the cost of living and dying in the UK continues to increase. According to the SunLife Cost of Dying Report in 2025, the price of a simple funeral went up by 3.5 per cent between 2023 and 2024. [1]

Julia Carty, General Manager at M.A. Mills Funeral Service, said: “Everyone deserves a high quality and dignified send off, regardless of their financial situation. Our subsidised funeral scheme more than halves the cost of a traditional attended funeral for city council residents, hopefully alleviating some of the financial burden and some of the stress and worry that can come with this.

“The death of a loved one is an incredibly difficult time and we understand that organising a funeral can be overwhelming, particularly when there are financial concerns. We hope that by cutting some of these costs for those who need it most, we can better support our local communities.”

The funeral directors is also extending the same offer to Derby City Council residents. Those who opt for the subsidised funeral will get one hearse, two bearers, a standard coffin and the choice of any cemetery or crematorium within a 20 mile radius to be buried or cremated in. There is also the option to tailor the plan to your specific needs, with the offer to add extras to the package.

In January 2025, M.A. Mills – which was acquired by A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service in late 2023 - expanded its offering in the East Midlands. Three former A.W. Lymn funeral homes in Allenton, Contmanhay and Aspley, were rebranded to M.A. Mills to better meet the needs of the local communities. The original M.A. Mills Radcliffe-On-Trent branch has remained in operation.

M.A. Mills offers a streamlined version of the A.W. Lymn Service. Built on the same values and ethos, quality of service and care, and attention to detail as the A.W. Lymn approach, it is a stripped back service from the same family, trusted by families across the region for more than a century.

For more information on the subsidised funeral offering from M.A. Mills, please contact your closest funeral home by visiting the M.A. Mills website.