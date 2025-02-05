Love is in the air for North Notts businesses with Valentine's launch of new radio

Hitting the airwaves for the first time on Valentines Day, North Notts Radio is set to provide a new listening experience for the people of Bassetlaw, offering updates on local events and activities, as well as showcasing the products and services of North Notts BID member companies.

Playing music from the 80s to today’s latest hits, the station will keep listeners up to date with local information, including news and sport, upcoming events and offers available from BID members.

With the very first show due to be launched on Friday 14 February, North Notts Radio is set to feature interviews with the BID team and member businesses, including Savoy Cinema in Worksop and The Majestic Theatre in Retford, showcasing family entertainment over the half-term break.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID said: “North Notts Radio is a fantastic new service to amplify our BID members, providing a dedicated platform for local businesses to communicate with the community."

The BID is once again partnering with SEEDL, who launched an interactive training platform for BID members last year, to operate the radio station. BID member businesses will be able to access one free advert per week. Additional packages are available, where SEEDL can create an ad for a small fee, or businesses can create their own ads should they wish.

North Notts BID is also hosting a Valentine’s Day competition to mark the launch, offering the chance for a family to win two adult and two child cinema tickets for a film of their choice at the Savoy Cinema in Worksop. To enter, participants must like the North Notts Radio’s Facebook post for the competition, tagging their 'valentine' in the comments as well as liking and following North Notts Radio on Facebook.

Sally added: “North Notts Radio aims to become a go-to destination for residents looking to stay informed and entertained. The station will also offer a free weekly ad for BID members, along with additional advertising opportunities for local businesses if they wish, helping to drive growth in our local economy.

“The station is another way we are reaching people throughout the district to hear more about community stories and opportunity to further elevate local businesses. It is through effective communications and engagement with our partners and stakeholders that we can offer this invaluable support to our business community and beyond.

“We’re excited for people to tune in from Valentine’s Day, participate and grow North Notts Radio into a force for good locally.”

North Notts Radio is available through smart speakers and can be played using the Alexa command ‘Alexa, play North Notts Radio’. The player can also be accessed directly through North Notts BID’s website. Listeners can also make requests, from birthdays to song selections. The radio can also be accessed through an app, available on IOS and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, northnottsbid.co.uk