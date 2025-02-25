Lord-Lieutenant to celebrate inspiring North Notts Businesswomen at BID sponsored awards

Championing the achievements of women in businesses across Bassetlaw, North Notts BID is set to support the North Notts Business Women Awards 2025 as headline sponsor alongside its guest of honour, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious awards ceremony, organised by North Notts Business Connections, takes place on Friday 21 March at North Notts Arena in Worksop. The awards will recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of female entrepreneurs, business owners and employees to the local economy and community across 12 categories, through judged awards and public votes.

As headline sponsor, North Notts BID sponsors the Businesswoman of the Year Award, which will be presented by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire, Professor Veronica Pickering MBS HAC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “The North Notts Business Women Awards is a phenomenal occasion to celebrate the dedication of the inspiring women that make vital contributions to business growth in Bassetlaw, from independent shops to household names.

Sally Gillborn MBE (left), chief executive at North Notts BID, presenting the finalists in the Business Women of the Year category with their certificates, ahead of the awards on 21 March.

“With an exciting evening ahead, we are proud to once again be supporting as headline sponsor of these coveted awards. The awards also enable us to showcase our district, the wonderful businesses and talented women that we have here, aligning with the key objectives within the BID’s business plan.

“We are tremendously excited that this year we will also be celebrating the district’s successes alongside the Lord-Lieutenant Professor Veronica Pickering, who has carved an illustrious career and is an inspirational figure for many women in Nottinghamshire and beyond.”

Lord-Lieutenant Professor Veronica Pickering MBS HAC said: “Bassetlaw is a place close to my heart, having lived and worked in the district previously. The area has an incredible breadth of talented women behind its diverse range of businesses. I am looking forward immensely to supporting North Notts BID in sharing our gratitude to the contributions these women have made over the past year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available to purchase as well as sponsorship opportunities for businesses looking to support the awards.

Lord-Lieutenant Professor Veronica Pickering MBS HAC will be presenting the Businesswoman of the Year Award

For more information on the North Notts Business Women Awards, including nominations and sponsorship, visit https://nnbwawards.weebly.com/.

For more information about North Notts BID, visit https://northnottsbid.co.uk.