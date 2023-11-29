Long service celebrated during business event at Jones Homes’ Lambcote Meadows in Maltby

A business-to-business event was held at Jones Homes’ Lambcote Meadows development in Maltby on Friday (24 November) where the long service of one of the homebuilder’s employees was also celebrated.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jones Homes Yorkshire invited representatives of businesses and trades involved in the project at Lambcote Meadows to attend the event, which was hosted across the development’s The Stratton II and The Bentley show homes, off Grange Lane.

During the afternoon, Sales Advisor Lyn Kostrowski, who is based at Lambcote Meadows, was presented with a gift to mark more than 25 years with the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, Jayne Swift, said: “Our business-to-business event was a great chance to get together with people we have been working with on Lambcote Meadows in Maltby.

• Lambcote Meadows Sales Advisor Lindsey Morgan with guests at the business event

“It was good to welcome people from the wide range of trades and companies whose hard work has gone into getting the project to this stage and to thank them for their support.

“And it was also the perfect opportunity to recognise Lyn’s hard work for Jones Homes Yorkshire and to congratulate her on reaching and going beyond her 25-year workplace milestone.”

Lyn joined Jones Homes Yorkshire in 1996 as a full-time Sales Advisor and now works part-time based in Lambcote Meadows, when she reached her 25-year anniversary in 2021 the country was still affected by Covid restrictions so an occasion like this was not possible at that time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lyn said: “Jones Homes has been a lovely company to work for and that is a big reason why I have stayed with them for more than 25 years. It was a fantastic surprise to receive a presentation at the business-to-business event and I’d like to thank the company very much for the gift and for celebrating my long service with them.”

• Lyn Kostrowski, who has been a Sales Advisor at Jones Homes Yorkshire for more than 25 years, bein

Construction work started on site at Lambcote Meadows in 2022 and the first homes are due to be completed ready for their new owners to move into at the end of this year.

The development, which is the first phase of a planned wider scheme, will include 95 homes for private sale and five properties designated as affordable starter homes, as well as a children’s play area and public green open space.