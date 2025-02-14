Local entrepreneur brings female founders together

Going to school in Worksop, I never imagined that years later, I’d return—not just to Worksop, but to build something that’s changing the game for female entrepreneurs.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orlune, the women’s networking community I founded, is giving female founders the space and support they need to thrive—because while men have the golf course to strike deals and share insights, women deserve a space built for us.

Entrepreneurship can be lonely, but not anymore.

When I started my business, I found myself facing the same challenges so many women do, where do I go for advice? Who do I ask about marketing, pricing, or hiring? I knew I wasn’t alone in feeling this way, so I turned to social media and asked other women in business if they felt the same. The response? Hundreds of female founders saying “YES.”

From being laughed at for wanting to be CEO to CEO of two businesses

That’s when Orlune was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orlune is more than a networking group, it’s our golf course. A space where female founders come together to talk business, share opportunities, and build real connections in a way that feels natural, welcoming, and genuinely supportive. From coffee meetups and content days to expert-led webinars and an exclusive business directory, we’re making sure women in business have the tools, support, and confidence to grow.

Having gone to a local school here, it feels full-circle to be building something that helps women right here in a place that saw me grow up and beyond. I want Orlune to be the go-to community for female founders who want to grow their businesses, without the isolation, the gatekeeping, or the feeling that they don’t belong in the business world.

And we’re just getting started.

Using local print shops to promote Orlune

This February, we’re hosting our next in-person meet-up, a space where female entrepreneurs can connect, brainstorm, and build their businesses together. Because success isn’t about doing it alone, it’s about having the right people around you.

Want to join the conversation? Find us at Orlune.co.uk or follow us on Instagram at @orluneuk.