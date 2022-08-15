Last chance to enter our apprenticeship awards

Time is running out if you want to enter

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by a proud family member.

Are you a Mentee? Or would you like to nominate your Mentor?

Mentor of the year is open for entries for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers. Mentors can be the line manager or someone within the organisation that has contributed to the individual’s development. Judges will be keen to hear about the positive impact on the personal and professional development of the apprentice, and evidence of the commitment the mentor has to aiding personal development.

This award is sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio – and they are encouraging you to enter this award.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham on October 6, where guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink sponsored by The Village Hotel, before enjoying a two-course meal, the awards ceremony and entertainment.Award Categories inlcude: Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year; Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year; Hospitality & Leisure Apprentice of the Year; Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Openreach; Professional Services Apprentice of the Year; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year; Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year; Mentor of the Year; Diversity and Inclusion Programme; SME Employer of the Year (0-249), sponsored by Nottingham Trent University; Large Employer of the Year (250+), sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeships Ambassador Network; Training Provider/Programme of the YearFor further information and to register, simply visit the event website www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.

But if you want to help celebrate the achievements of someone you work with, or the business that supports them, you don’t have long to get your nominations in.

The final closing date for entries is 6pm on August 23, 2022.