Kiril Mischeff Group acquires East Yorkshire based Primepak Foods Ltd

Leading food and beverage supplier Kiril Mischeff has completed its latest acquisition, adding food manufacturer and processor Primepak Foods to its expanding group. The Nottinghamshire-based, privately-owned business was once again advised on the 100% share acquisition by leading commercial law firm Schofield Sweeney.

Kiril Mischeff, established in 1935, is one of Europe’s leading food and ingredient suppliers to the food and beverage manufacturing, foodservice and retail sectors.

The acquisition of East Yorkshire-based Primepak Foods, which specialises in the processing of cheese, cooked meats, and manufacture of sandwich fillers for retail, delicatessen and food service under its own brand Wolds Edge as well as private label, further strengthens and diversifies the range of products and services that the Kiril Mischeff Group provides.

Dimiter Mirchev, Group Managing Director of Kiril Mischeff, said: “Primepak Foods is a family owned and run business that offers synergies with our existing products and services offering. This acquisition will allow us to expand and develop our offering and we welcome the Primepak team on board, for what we are sure will be a successful future.”

Front, Alan Smith, Group Financial Director, Kiril Mischeff; Richard Johnson, Managing Director Primepak Foods. Back, John Bowler, Director, Kiril Mischeff; Matthew Jackson, Commercial Director Kiril Mischeff; Michael Auty, Technical Director, Kiril Mischeff

Richard Johnson, Managing Director of Primepak Foods, said: “We are delighted to be working with Kiril Mischeff and excited to continue growing the business as part of the Kiril Mischeff Group”.

Affinia and Schofield Sweeney acted as advisors for Kiril Mischeff, and DSW Corporate Finance, Bradbury and Co Accountants, and Wilkin Chapman Rollits acted as advisors for Primepak Foods.

Commenting on the deal, Michael Cantwell, Partner in Schofield Sweeney’s Corporate team, said: “We have worked with Kiril Mischeff for almost a decade now, across a number of exciting acquisitions, and we’re delighted for Dimiter and the team to complete on this deal. This particular acquisition is a great example of the broad scope of expertise Schofield Sweeney offers to clients, covering environmental, real estate and corporate challenges to ensure the best outcomes for all parties.”