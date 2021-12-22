It’s time to fill up those Christmas stockings - check out Worksop’s market today
You can get all your last minute gifts on your doorstep at Worksop’s last stocking filler market today.
With just three days to go, the stocking filler market has returned to Worksop today (December 22) to save all your overdue shopping needs.
Hosted by Bassetlaw District Council and Worksop Business Forum, the event opened at 10am and hosts a variety of local retailers all over Bridge Street, giving shoppers the opportunity to support their favourite small businesses on the run-up to Christmas.
There will also be a range of fun entertainment to keep the children busy, including fairground rides, famous characters on the streets, and even the chance to make your own bath bomb to gift to someone else or yourself.
For those who have managed to do all their Christmas shopping already, they can still stop by for lunch from one of the food and drink stalls, or one of Worksop’s cafés.