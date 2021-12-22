With just three days to go, the stocking filler market has returned to Worksop today (December 22) to save all your overdue shopping needs.

Hosted by Bassetlaw District Council and Worksop Business Forum, the event opened at 10am and hosts a variety of local retailers all over Bridge Street, giving shoppers the opportunity to support their favourite small businesses on the run-up to Christmas.

There will also be a range of fun entertainment to keep the children busy, including fairground rides, famous characters on the streets, and even the chance to make your own bath bomb to gift to someone else or yourself.

The Christmas stocking filler market will take place on Bridge Street from 10am on December 22.