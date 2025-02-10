It's time to celebrate apprentices with our Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Join us as we celebrate the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

Building on the resounding success of our 2024 event, this year promises to be even more spectacular with 14 category awards designed to honour the outstanding apprenticeship network flourishing across the region.

This event attracts over 190 attendees, including apprentices, training providers, and businesses running apprenticeship programs.

Winning an award not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their future career prospects. For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.

This annual event highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them—from training providers to employers. The campaign encourages entries from across the region, with winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative celebration and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

We invite all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their nominations and join in the festivities at our annual event. Together, let's applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, employers, colleges and training providers.

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.

Join us for the 4th annual Apprenticeship Awards! Register and commence your journey by visiting the event website at www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 8pm on Wednesday, July 30th.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday 2nd October 2025, held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham. Guests are invited to join us from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink, providing an excellent opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinner is served and the award ceremony begins.

Should you have any inquiries not covered on the website, please contact our friendly event manager [email protected]. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire apprenticeship community with you!

Award Categories

Intermediate Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9).

Advanced Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass).

Higher Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification (equivalent to a foundation degree).

Degree Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree). Sponsored by Nottingham Trent University.

Construction Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date and work within the construction industry.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

Health and Public Service Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date and work within the health or public service sectors.

Professional Services Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date and work within professional services.

Technology and Digital Apprentice – Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date and work within a digital or technology sector.

SME Employer – Open to businesses with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer – Open to businesses with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Apprentice Ambassador – This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. Sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

Mentor – This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual's development.

Training Provider/Programme – Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes. Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.