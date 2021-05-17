'It's so good to be back' - Worksop café's message to customers as indoor hospitality reopens in town

Worksop cafés were pictured rammed with happy customers today after lockdown restrictions lifted further, finally allowing indoor hospitality to open its doors again.

By Sophie Wills
Monday, 17th May 2021, 4:57 pm

Today (Monday, May 17) saw people returning to their favourite coffee shops across the town to enjoy a long-awaited cuppa and slice of cake while snug indoors.

It’s a good job the rules have been relaxed, too – as the heavens opened in Worksop this afternoon and rain is forecast for most of this week.

Leano, owner of Cafe-Neo at the Priory Centre, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from our customers today who have all been so supportive and happy to see us open again.

Cafe-Neo and Costa were bustling with customers.

"It’s been a much-needed dose of normality for everyone, both customers and staff, I think.

"We’ve also got a new seating area for anyone who would feel more comfortable sitting outside.

"We’re so happy to be back and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

