'It's so good to be back' - Worksop café's message to customers as indoor hospitality reopens in town

Today (Monday, May 17) saw people returning to their favourite coffee shops across the town to enjoy a long-awaited cuppa and slice of cake while snug indoors.

It’s a good job the rules have been relaxed, too – as the heavens opened in Worksop this afternoon and rain is forecast for most of this week.

Leano, owner of Cafe-Neo at the Priory Centre, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from our customers today who have all been so supportive and happy to see us open again.

Cafe-Neo and Costa were bustling with customers.

"It’s been a much-needed dose of normality for everyone, both customers and staff, I think.

"We’ve also got a new seating area for anyone who would feel more comfortable sitting outside.

"We’re so happy to be back and can’t wait to see everyone again.”