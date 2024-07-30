Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When you get to the end of the interview and the interviewer asks, "Do you have any questions for me?" it’s not just a courtesy, it's an opportunity to demonstrate your interest in the role and the organisation.

The questions you ask are as critical as the answers you give, and can reflect your priorities, interests and how much you’ve prepared. The interviewer wants to get to know you, and asking questions is part of that natural conversation.

Thoughtful questions can help you stand out as a candidate who is not only qualified but also genuinely interested in contributing to the company’s success.

If you fear asking a "wrong" question that could make you seem unprepared, disinterested or less knowledgeable, write down the following seven questions before the interview to ensure you have something to refer to, which can reduce anxiety.

Rehearse these questions with a friend or family member, and remember that it’s okay to take a moment to collect your thoughts before asking a question - pausing briefly can even demonstrate that you are thoughtful and deliberate!

‘Can you describe the company culture?’

Understanding the company's culture helps you gauge whether you'd be happy and productive in the environment. This question also shows that you’re aware that cultural fit is crucial for both employee satisfaction and performance.

Asking about culture indicates that you are looking for a workplace where you can thrive and contribute positively. It shows you value a supportive and compatible work environment.

‘What are the key challenges facing the department/team right now?’

This question gives you insights into the immediate needs and pressures of the team, and helps you understand what you’ll be stepping into and whether you can make a meaningful impact.

It demonstrates your problem-solving mindset and readiness to contribute, and shows you’re proactive and interested in understanding and tackling challenges.

‘What does success look like in this role?’

By understanding the metrics for success, you can better gauge if your skills and experiences align with the role's expectations. It also helps you clarify what will be expected from you if you get the job.

This question shows that you are goal-oriented and interested in measuring your performance, and reflects your commitment to achieving and exceeding expectations.

‘Can you tell me about opportunities for professional development?’

This question demonstrates your interest in growing within the company, and shows that you’re looking for a role where you can develop your skills and advance your career.

It indicates ambition and a desire for long-term growth - employers appreciate candidates who are invested in their own development as it often translates to high performance and loyalty.

‘How does this role contribute to the company’s overall goals?’

Understanding how your role fits into the bigger picture can be motivating and help you see the impact of your work. It shows you are interested in contributing to the company's success, not just fulfilling your job duties.

This question demonstrates that you are strategic and considerate of the company’s broader objectives, and shows that you value alignment between your role and the organisation’s goals.

‘Can you describe the team I’ll be working with?’

Knowing more about your potential teammates helps you understand the dynamics of the group you'll be joining. It can also provide insight into the working styles and personalities you’ll encounter.

Asking this question shows that you value collaboration and are interested in building strong working relationships, and reflects your understanding that teamwork is critical to success.

‘What are the next steps in the interview process?’

This question helps you understand the timeline and expectations for the hiring process, and can show that you are organised and eager to proceed.

It indicates your interest in the position and your readiness to move forward. It also shows you’re considerate of their process and want to stay informed.

What not to ask

While it’s important to ask insightful questions, there are some questions you should steer clear of during an interview.

Avoid asking about salary, bonuses and benefits in the first interview unless the interviewer brings it up. These topics are best discussed once the employer has shown strong interest in hiring you.

Likewise, while work-life balance is important, asking about hours and flexibility too early can make it seem like you’re more interested in your own convenience than the job itself. Save these questions for later discussions or when you have a job offer.

Questions that you can easily answer with a quick Google search, such as "What does your company do?" can show a lack of preparation, and you should always research the company thoroughly before the interview.

Avoid questions that might come off as negative or critical, like "Why is there such a high turnover rate here?" Such questions can make you seem pessimistic or judgemental, so try to ensure your questions are framed in a positive light.

Also steer clear of questions that are too personal or off-topic, such as "Do you have kids?" This can make the interviewer uncomfortable and is not relevant to your job candidacy.