International Women’s Day 2024: Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid receives donation from housing provider

Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid received the donation from Platform Home Ownership, with the funds going towards empowering women, children and younger people to thrive, with a variety of methods including support, advice, counselling and learning opportunities.

The donation is part of International Women’s Day (March 8), which this year has the theme of inspiring inclusion.

The aim of the awareness day is for organisations to openly embrace women for their diversity of race, age, ability, faith, body image, and how they identify.

This is the second time Platform has supported the Nottinghamshire community in recent months, with a school in Newark gifted an engaging storytelling session for Children’s Book Week back in November.

“Jo Humphries, Business Development Coordinator, at Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid, said: “We are really pleased to have received this donation, which will go towards providing a continued safe environment, to empower women, children and young people at every stage of their journey to recovery from domestic abuse.

“It’s great to have the support of businesses in the area and to know that Platform Home Ownership has the best interests of vulnerable individuals at heart.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to Platform for this generous donation.”

Sabina Cox, marketing manager at Platform, which has developments in Beeston, Keyworth, Ruddington and East Leake, said: “It’s incredibly important to us at Platform that we contribute positively to the communities we provide homes for, and this will be evident throughout Nottinghamshire as our developments progress and beyond.

“We hope this donation will go a long way to supporting women and their departments with extra support going towards the necessary tools to help them through.”

“International Women’s Day is an incredible cause, and it’s great to be highlighting the many issues that women face within society and how we can work towards securing a better future.”

For more information on Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid, please visit https://nottswa.org/.

For further details on Platform Home Ownership, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/.

For more on International Women’s Day, please visit https://www.internationalwomensday.com/.