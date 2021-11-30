Inspectors find 'inadequate' care home in Worksop is making improvements

Greenacres Grange, which is owned by Horizon Care, was rated as inadequate following a visit by the Care Quality Commission earlier this year.

The care home, in Wingfield Avenue, was rated as ‘good’ for its caring and responsive approach by inspectors, but it was rated as inadequate overall after it was found to below required standards in other key areas.

It was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in the effective category and ‘inadequate’ in the safe and well-led areas.

Greenacres Grange, in Wingfield Avenue, in Worksop.

Inspectors found there were “multiple breaches of regulation” and the CQC issued two warning notices.

The CQC carried out a targeted inspection in July to check on progress and published a report last month.

The inspection report said: “The provider completed an action plan after the last inspection to show what they would do and by when to improve.

"At this inspection we found some improvements had been made and the provider had complied with the requirements of the warning notices which related to regulation 12 – safe care and treatment and regulation 18 – staffing.”

Inspectors said they had found improvements in the way medicines were monitored and repeat prescriptions provided, and that people were supported by enough staff to meet their assessed care needs.

Staff had also received suitable training to enable them to meet a person's specific support needs and support their wellbeing.

Among other improvements, inspectors found people were protected from the risk of health infections by the provider's improved infection prevention and control measures and that hygiene and cleanliness in the care home had improved.

The CQC said the targeted inspections do not change the overall rating because all areas are not assessed.

A spokesperson for Horizon Care said: “In incredibly difficult circumstances during the pandemic, progress has been made since our last CQC inspection and much has been done to improve the way we work and deliver care.

"The whole team at Greenacres Grange have shown enormous dedication and commitment and we thank them for their exceptionally hard work to bring about positive changes for the people we support.