Infrastructure works complete at Vesuvius Worksop opening up next phase of development at 45-acre site

A £2 million construction contract has completed at Vesuvius, Worksop facilitating the next phase of development at the 45-acre brownfield site.

On behalf of development and investment company, CEG, Caddick Civil Engineering Ltd has delivered the highway infrastructure package, which includes an extension of the existing spine road, construction of a new roundabout and connections to all utilities. As well as providing access for the local bus service into the site, this will release the remaining sixteen acres of development land ready for businesses to locate here.

A deal has already been secured for the first acre of land to Admirals Yard Self Storage which is building a secure storage facility.

Antonia Martin Wright, Director of Commercial Development at CEG, explains: “The infrastructure works have opened up access to the next development site, providing serviced, level development-ready plots.

“In addition to securing a deal with Admirals Yard Self Storage, we’ve received a number of enquiries. With design and build opportunities available from 10,000 sq. ft upwards and such a shortage of supply in the market we expect to announce further new occupiers this year.”

DTRE and FHP have been appointed as agents to market the site.

Rob Kos, Associate Partner at DTRE, said:On the back of agreeing a deal with Admirals Self Storage and the new infrastructure works completing, we have seen an uptick in enquires and are having some positive discussions with occupiers and purchasers. This is likely to continue given the lack of open storage and oven ready development plots in the area.”

Vesuvius is CEG’s regeneration of a 45-acre brownfield site close to the M1 and A1(M). CEG delivered the original remediation and development platforms, alongside infrastructure including the new access roundabout and roads, working closely with the local authority and D2N2 to enable the development.

A 70,000 sq. ft ASDA food store opened in 2020, followed by Travis Perkins and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue’s £3.4m new fire station. CEG speculatively delivered the first phase of 16 light industrial units in summer 2021. These were swiftly let to a range of occupiers including Kitchen Craft, Escape Hot Tubs, Rother Valley Optics, electric vehicle charging specialist Powerpoint and Shark Eye’s research and design centre. There are also three food and beverage units at the site, including Burger King.