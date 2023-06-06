IN PICTURES: The new businesses bucking the high street trend in Worksop and Bassetlaw

4 . Tattoo studio coming soon

An application to convert a retail unit in Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre into a new tattoo studio has been given the green light by council planners. The new studio will be located in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre in Unit 1, acing the main pedestrian access off Bridge Street. The new studio is set to open between 10am and 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and between 10am and 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It will open between 10am and 4pm on Saturdays and will be closed on Sundays. Photo: Google