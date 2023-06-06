IN PICTURES: The new businesses bucking the high street trend in Worksop and Bassetlaw

Check out these brand new businesses in Worksop and Bassetlaw that are bucking the high street trend.
With a number of businesses both locally and nationally feeling the pinch and closing their doors we wanted to shine a light on the new shops and retailers that are springing up across the region.
From clothing boutiques to new distribution centres creating hundreds of jobs in the area we have picked out some of the latest new offerings helping to boost business in the region.
1. Bucking the trend
2. Beautiful boutique
New Worksop fashion boutique Fashionista By AC is open for business run by Anita Ciesielska. The shop, on Gateford Road, is open Mondays, 10am-4pm, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays, 10am-3pm. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Bag a bargain
A new shop full of second-hand bargains has arrived in Worksop - allowing you to purchase everything you need at affordable prices. Melody Petersen, aged 49, from Worksop, has opened the doors to her new shop, Pearl’s Bargains, on Eastgate, Worksop. Mel Petersen holds a photo of her late grandmother, Pearl Key, in her new shop, named Pearly's Bargains. The shop is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton
4. Tattoo studio coming soon
An application to convert a retail unit in Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre into a new tattoo studio has been given the green light by council planners. The new studio will be located in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre in Unit 1, acing the main pedestrian access off Bridge Street. The new studio is set to open between 10am and 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and between 10am and 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It will open between 10am and 4pm on Saturdays and will be closed on Sundays. Photo: Google