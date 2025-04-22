IN PICTURES: Retailers pull out all the stops for Retford Easter window competition

Retford Mayor, Councillor David Naylor, judged the competition. Specsavers, Market Place came out on top for their innovative use of the window area by a retailer not usually involved in window dressing and even including the use of a pair of glasses.

The Runner Up prize of a trophy and pack of four designer cupcakes, from Nicole Olivia Cake Designs, was The Good Health Boutique (Carolgate) for their inventive use of recycled materials which were effective in design and in keeping with the philosophy of the store.

Reflecting the excellence of the displays, a Highly Commended prize of a framed certificate and ten Cadbury’s Crème Eggs was awarded to Anne Wilkinson (Grove Street) for their technique of painting onto the window from the inside including some very realistic bees.

RBF would also like to thank all of the businesses who took part but who did not win this time: Stanley Hunt Jewellers (Market Place), The Pottery (Market Place), The Grove Methodist Church (Grove St), Branching Out Creative Floristry (Chapelgate), Wonderland Bookshop (Carolgate), Retford Arts Hub (Churchgate), The Flower Boutique (Carolgate), and Pennington’s Electrical (Carolgate). It was brilliant to have such a high level of support amongst the retailers of Retford – sponsors and participants – and we hope they all join in again next year, along with many other new entrants.

The Retford Easter Window Competition 2025 is new this year and is sponsored by Specsavers.

1 . Highly Commended Reflecting the excellence of the displays, a Highly Commended prize of a framed certificate and ten Cadbury’s Crème Eggs was awarded to Anne Wilkinson (Grove Street) for their technique of painting onto the window from the inside including some very realistic bees. Photo: Retford Business Forum Photo Sales

2 . Flower power Branching Out Creative Floristry (Chapelgate) took part in the competition that was judged by Retford Mayor, Cllr David Naylor Photo: Retford Business Forum Photo Sales

3 . Easter fun The Flower Boutique (Carolgate) pulled out all the stops with their colourful window display. Photo: Retford Business Forum Photo Sales

4 . Floral and festive Retford Arts Hub (Churchgate) went all out with their vibrant display Photo: Retford Business Forum Photo Sales