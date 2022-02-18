Ali Talay, a multiple business owner in Worksop, has set out on his latest venture with new Alitalia Dessert Shop on Bridge Place in Worksop town.

The new luxury dessert restaurant opened yesterday (February 17) with the help of Bassetlaw’s own MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Ali reported it was a ‘really busy’ first day and the team have received a lot of positive feedback.

Selling from an extensive menu starting from very affordable prices, they are also hoping to provide a delivery service in the future to residents in the community who are looking for a sweet fix.

He said: “I’m feeling good, I think this new business will make Worksop better – I bring the best service in town.

"Our best seller cake is the pistachio cake, but we’ve got about six other types of cake, as well as gluten free and vegan options."

Ali, who also owns Alitalia Bistro next door the the dessert shop, will soon be applying a £250,000 planning permission to connect the two building and create a modern rooftop terrace restaurant bar.

He said: “It will be a nice relaxing area, I’ll make it the best place in Worksop.

“I hope the council will support me.”

Writing on Facebook, Mr Clarke-Smith said: “[It was] fantastic to open Alitalia Dessert Shop yesterday next to my office on Bridge Place in Worksop.

"They’ve done a fantastic job with the refurbishment and I can personally recommend the waffles.”

Alitalia Dessert Shop will be open 10am to 10pm, seven days a week.

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Alitalia-desert-SHOP-103636915507885/?ref=page_internal

1. All types of ice-cream Every customer is guaranteed to find an ice-cream flavour perfect for them, including sorberts, gelato and vegan options. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. MP Brendan Clarke-Smith's order Mr Clarke-Smith enjoyed his very own order of a waffle on the grand opening day. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. A full range of cake The dessert restaurant are offering all types of cake - from gluten free to vegan. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Modern refurbishment A modern refurb for this swanky dessert parlour. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales