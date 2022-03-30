In pictures: Businesswomen across Bassetlaw celebrated at regional awards

After an enforced break, the North Notts Business Women Awards returned at North Notts Arena, in Worksop last week.

This year’s awards saw a record number of entries as well as the highest number of guests attending the ceremony.

The evening kicked off with a fashion show to showcase the region’s retailers, and featured the Worksop branch of national fashion retailer, New Look, and independent retailer House of Elegance.

Winning the top award of the night, the Businesswoman of the Year Award, sponsored by Edgewise Edgestrip Limited, was Kerri Schad from Hazelwood Counselling Services.

She said: “I am simply over the moon to win this award.

"Hazelwood, provides life changing counselling, making positive differences in people's lives. That's the magic we make.

"This award will help spread that special Hazelwood magic even wider.”

North Notts BID sponsored the outstanding employee award, which went to Beth Pensom from Paintman Paint Ltd.

Chief executive of North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn said: “We chose this award in recognition of female employees that go the extra mile to support their organisations, and that ultimately helps to support our local economy.”

She added: “There are many attributes that define an outstanding employee, but in a lot of our female exemplars a key attribute is compassion, and the ability to help other colleagues to ‘fix their crowns’.”

The Sally Canning Mentor of the Year Award went to Jane Wilson from Little Orchard Children.

Managing director of the award sponsor 3iii Training, Nicola Wharam, said: “3iiis Training were privileged to win The Sally Canning Mentor of the Year Award in 2019, it was an absolute honour to sponsor the award this year and spend an enriching evening in the company of some of the most inspirational business ladies in the region.”

The public voting awards are always very competitive, and the winners are those who receive the highest number of votes from the public.

LCSD Dance Studio won the Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Corner Fridge Company Ltd, and the Hair Beauty and Style Award, sponsored by Your Holiday Getaway, went to Retford hair salon A Girl Who Does Pretty Hair.

The full list of winners for 2022 can be viewed on the North Notts Business Women Awards website, https://nnbwawards.weebly.com/winners-2022.html

A fundraising raffle was also held on the night to raise money for humanitarian charities for the people of Ukraine with £750 raised.

The North Notts Business Women Awards for 2023 will open for entries in December.

Take a look through these photographs to see the winners.

