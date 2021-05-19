Huge step in return to normality for Worksop as pubs, cafes and play centres reopen indoor areas

Worksop businesses have struggled to stay afloat since the pandemic struck, but the town’s economy is slowly but surely reawakening as the latest stage of the roadmap came into force on Monday, May 17.

This week the town has been buzzing with people enjoying a drink and a bite to eat at their favourite coffee shop or watering hole, all while snug indoors – a welcome change due to the recent wet weather.

Leano Kaponas, owner of Cafe-Neo at the Priory Centre, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from our customers who have all been so supportive and happy to see us open again.

Businesses with indoor areas have jolted back into life.

"It’s been a much-needed dose of normality for everyone, both customers and staff, I think.

"We’ve also got a new seating area for anyone who would feel more comfortable sitting outside.

"We’re so happy to be back and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Karen Woods, owner of the Station and Shireoaks Inn pub, said: “We had a really successful run with outdoor hospitality at the Station, particularly when the weather was good.

"Bookings for inside are looking good. Events are on hold for now, but we will be doing our quiz night on Sunday starting at 9pm.

"The Shireoaks Inn is unable to fully open due to not having much outdoor space but again bookings are looking good.

"We will re-launch our music and general knowledge quiz night on Thursday, starting at 8.30pm.”

Stir-crazy families were finally able to enjoy some fun activities after the much-loved Savoy cinema, in Worksop reopened, along with indoor play centres.

Museums and attractions including Mr Straw’s House, in Worksop, the Harley Gallery at Welbek and Creswell Crags also reopened to visitors.

Sally Roberts, owner of Captain Jacks play centre, in Retford said: “We have had such a wonderful reopening day.

"It was lovely to see so many smiling faces-children and adults.

"A huge thank you to the staff for working so hard to reopen and to fantastic customers for following all our rules to keep everyone safe.

"We are so pleased to be back open and looking forward to the future.”